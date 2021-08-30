Isos Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ISOSU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 30th

Isos Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ISOSU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 30th. Isos Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Isos Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27.

