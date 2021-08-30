iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

iStar has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect iStar to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,000.0%.

NYSE STAR opened at $26.43 on Monday. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.73.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts forecast that iStar will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iStar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of iStar worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

