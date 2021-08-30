J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group cut shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JSAIY. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price target on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.37.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.9796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.