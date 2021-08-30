J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the July 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on JSAIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 target price on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.37.

Shares of JSAIY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,498. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.89. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.9796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

