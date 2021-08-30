J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.81 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.86. 71,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,299. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

