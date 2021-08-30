J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $151.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,557. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

