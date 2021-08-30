Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 35.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after buying an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Jabil by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $61.95 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

