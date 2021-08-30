Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.93 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

