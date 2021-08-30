Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period.

VNLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,725. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16.

