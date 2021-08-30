Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Toto Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toto in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toto’s FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Toto alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Toto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTDY opened at $54.94 on Monday. Toto has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $70.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17.

Toto Company Profile

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.