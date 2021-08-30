Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.05

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 3203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

