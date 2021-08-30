Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the July 29th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.94. 61,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,166. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

JRSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

