Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 44.9% in August

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the July 29th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on JRSH shares. Aegis raised their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of JRSH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,166. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.24.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.