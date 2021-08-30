John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the July 29th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,958. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

