Jonathan Bourgoine Sells 1,250 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.18, for a total transaction of $408,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Bourgoine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stamps.com alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.53, for a total transaction of $592,325.42.

On Monday, July 26th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $406,662.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $7,908,731.60.

Stamps.com stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.42. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.42.

STMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.