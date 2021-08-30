Joseph P. Keithley Sells 5,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $242,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $51.67 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.26.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

