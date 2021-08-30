JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $161.66. The company had a trading volume of 281,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,916,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $483.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

