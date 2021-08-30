JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elekta AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

EKTAY opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.88. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $436.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.2337 dividend. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

