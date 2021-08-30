JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.40% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.33. 319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

