JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.02

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get JSR alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.55.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.