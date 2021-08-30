Juggernaut (JGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $46.76 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $46.76 million and $1.64 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

