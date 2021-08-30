Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.19 on September 23rd

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Jumbo Interactive’s previous final dividend of $0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) Veverka acquired 10,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$16.49 ($11.78) per share, with a total value of A$165,724.50 ($118,374.64).

About Jumbo Interactive

Jumbo Interactive Limited retails lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through Internet Lotteries Australia, Other, and Software-as-a-Service UK segments. The company is involved in the retail of national jackpot and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software systems, as well as provides turnkey digital solution to lotteries.

