Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Update

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. 50,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,219. Jupai has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 million, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jupai by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jupai in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupai in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

