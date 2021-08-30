Kaltura Inc’s (NASDAQ:KLTR) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 30th

Kaltura’s (NASDAQ:KLTR) quiet period will end on Monday, August 30th. Kaltura had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kaltura’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaltura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $12.49 on Monday. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

