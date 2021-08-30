Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Up 72.4% in August

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the July 29th total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kemper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.28. 2,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.10. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

