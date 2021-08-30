Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,009,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 29th total of 1,441,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 373.9 days.

KPDCF stock remained flat at $$1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92. Keppel DC REIT has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded Keppel DC REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.99 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

