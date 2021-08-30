KeyCorp Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $315.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $295.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.26.

WDAY opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

