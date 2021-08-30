KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $26.37 million and $1.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

