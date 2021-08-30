Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,593,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,196,000 after purchasing an additional 334,201 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $586,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.49. 17,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $157.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

