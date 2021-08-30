Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Up 36.2% in August

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,357,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the July 29th total of 4,666,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63,570.0 days.

OTCMKTS KCDMF opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

