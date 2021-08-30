Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Increases Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises 22.8% of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $29,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in StoneCo by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 5,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $51.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.38 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.