Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 16th

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

KRO opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

