Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.71

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.71 and last traded at $71.58, with a volume of 8660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

Several analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after buying an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after buying an additional 2,709,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after buying an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $31,660,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after buying an additional 489,780 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

