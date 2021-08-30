Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives $67.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

NYSE LPI traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,482. The company has a market capitalization of $826.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.