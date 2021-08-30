Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,256 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,066. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 127.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

