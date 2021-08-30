Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DMTK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,882,298.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $90,329.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,673.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,479. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

