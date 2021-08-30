Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 893,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,535,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 307,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $13,359,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $27.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

