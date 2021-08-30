Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in IES by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IES by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IES by 7,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IES by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $36,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $518,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,255 shares of company stock valued at $676,516 in the last three months. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IESC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

