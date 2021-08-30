Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,414 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

