Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,212. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.30.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
