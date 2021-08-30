Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,212. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

