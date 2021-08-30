Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $184.98. The stock had a trading volume of 92,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,309. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $132.39 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

