Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $369,000 in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Federal Signal by 69.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 289,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Federal Signal by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 268,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,843,000 after buying an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 154,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,417,000 after purchasing an additional 138,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

FSS stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

