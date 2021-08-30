Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,195,374.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,054.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,681 shares of company stock worth $4,860,165 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.67. 1,661,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

