Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,545 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $263,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 57,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,746. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $87.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.