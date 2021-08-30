Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Ameresco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $70.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,877 shares of company stock worth $3,040,352. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.