Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $152.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.47. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $91.82 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

