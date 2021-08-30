Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

