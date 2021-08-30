Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.81.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total transaction of $2,266,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $663.29. 424,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $674.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $594.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

