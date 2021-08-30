Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $435,000 Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 53.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 57.7% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Forrester Research by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Forrester Research by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

FORR stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.83. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,852 shares of company stock valued at $221,837. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

