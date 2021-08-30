Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Information Services Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,521,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 103,784 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Information Services Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Information Services Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 150,667 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Noble Financial increased their price target on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

III opened at $7.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

